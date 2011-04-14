MedAustron R&D

Summary sheet
EBG MedAustron GmbH
The project concerns the design, construction and operation of a hadrontherapy centre, the purpose of which is to undertake systematic clinical and non-clinical research into the use of proton and ion therapy in the treatment of cancer.
The project could contribute to much needed clinical research on the efficacy of proton and ion therapy as treatment options for cancer.
The promoter has indicated that, according to Austrian law, an Environmental Impact Assessment is required for the construction of new particle accelerators providing energies of more than 50MeV. Since the MedAustron accelerator exceeds this threshold, an environmental impact assessment has been requested by the local authority and was approved on 20th January 2011. The environmental impact of the project, as well as the EIA process will be assessed during appraisal.
The promoter will follow public procurement rules. Procurement procedures being followed will be verified during appraisal.
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