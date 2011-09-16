Boliden Electronic Scrap Recycling

Summary sheet
Boliden AB (publ)
The project concerns an increase of electronic scrap recycling capacity at the Rönnskär copper smelter in Sweden.
Electronic metal scrap (e-scrap) is one of the quickest growing recycling materials. The project site recycles some 45 000 tonnes per year of e-scrap, and after the expansion this capacity will reach some 120 000 tonnes per year.
The project falls under Annex II of the EIA Directive 85/337/EC, amended by Directives 97/11/EC and 2003/35/EC, and the request for an Environmental Impact assessment (EIA), would therefore be at the discretion of local and national authorities. However, it has been indicated to the Bank that a specific EIA is not needed, as it is integrated in the global authorisation permitting procedure which is extensive and currently on-going. The Bank’s services will clarify the possible need for an EIA, as well as any other environmental details during appraisal.
The promoter is a private company not operating in the utilities sector, and is thus not covered by EU Directives on procurement. The company is expected to obtain equipment and services for the project from amongst the few specialised engineering companies, using international negotiations. This procedure, which is usual in this industry, would be in the best interest of the project and in line with the Bank’s procurement policy for private industry projects.
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