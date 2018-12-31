Signature(s)
Summary sheet
Acquedotto Pugliese S.p.A.
The project concerns the investment programme under the Master Plan, for the 2010-2012 period. The investments will mainly concern small to medium sized water and wastewater facilities and will be aimed at (i) reducing water losses, (ii) increasing the availability of water resources and (iii) expanding the water and wastewater networks and plants.
The project will contribute to meeting the requirements of the Urban Waste Water Treatment Directive and the Water Framework Directive. The resulting improved service standards and higher resilience to the effects of climate change qualify the operation as relevant for climate action.
Where and if applicable, the requirements of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 97/11/EC, as amended by Directive 2003/35/EC, will be respected. The promoter will in such case, prior to utilising any EIB funds, be responsible for transmitting to the Bank the non-technical summary of the EIA. In addition, for any part of the scheme that may impact on a nature conservation site, the promoter will be required to provide to the Bank information on the mitigating measures needed to comply with the Habitats Directive.
The Bank will require from the promoter that contracts for the implementation of the project have been or shall be tendered in accordance with relevant EU procurement laws (2004/17/EC), with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where appropriate.
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They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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