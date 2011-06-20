Warsaw Metro Rolling Stock

Summary sheet
Metro Warszawskie Sp. z o. o.
Purchase of 35 new trains for the Warsaw metro, of which 20 will operate on the new line II, and 15 are to increase the service level on the existing line I. The acquisition of the new rolling stock for line II is part of the wider project entitled “Metro Line II in Warsaw – Preparatory Works, Design and Construction of the Central Section with Rolling Stock Procurement”.
The project, with the acquisition of the new tram vehicles, will improve the quality of public transport service in terms of speed, comfort and reliability and will increase the attractiveness of public transport in the urban area, thus contributing to reduce reliance on private cars and the negative impact of transport on the environment.
The acquisition of new rolling stock does not fall within the scope of the EU Directive 85/337/EEC (as subsequently amended), therefore no EIA is required for the project. The project can be expected to contribute to an overall improvement of the urban environment thanks to the better environmental performances of new vehicles, and by contributing to the promotion of public transport.
The Promoter is subject to and follows EU procurement procedures (namely, Directive 2004/17/EEC) including publication in the EU Official Journal. The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that the contracts under the project shall be tendered in accordance with these regulations, including publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal. Under these circumstances, the procurement procedures applied by the Promoter are suitable for the project and acceptable to the Bank.
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