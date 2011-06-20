PKP PLK WARSAW - LODZ RAILWAY LINE

The project consists of: (i) the modernisation of 57.5 km of an existing dual electrified railway line between Warsawa Zachodnia and Skierniewice (chainage 3.2 km to 60.7 km) in the Masovian and Lodz regions of central Poland; and (ii) further improvement works on the already modernised section (with EU funds during 2004-2006) of about 60 km from Skierniewice to Lodz. The project lies partially on the Polish trans-European transport network as well as the Pan-European Transport Corridor number C-E65, which connects Gdańsk and Gdynia, via Warsaw, with Katowice and the southern border of the country.

The project is expected to be funded in part under the Operational Program Infrastructure and Environment, 2007-2013. The application was submitted to the Commission in late 2010. JASPERS was asked to provide support in the preparation of the application.