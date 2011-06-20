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PKP PLK WARSAW - LODZ RAILWAY LINE

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 100,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Poland : € 100,000,000
Transport : € 100,000,000
Signature date(s)
19/10/2012 : € 100,000,000
Other links
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - - PL
Related public register
10/06/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PKP PLK WARSAW - LODZ RAILWAY LINE
Related public register
30/11/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - PKP PLK WARSAW - LODZ RAILWAY LINE

Summary sheet

Release date
20 June 2011
Status
Reference
Signed | 19/10/2012
20100585
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
PLK Warsaw - Lodz Railway Line (Poland)

PKP Polskie Linie Kolejowe SA

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
PLN 630 million
PLN 2 000 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project consists of: (i) the modernisation of 57.5 km of an existing dual electrified railway line between Warsawa Zachodnia and Skierniewice (chainage 3.2 km to 60.7 km) in the Masovian and Lodz regions of central Poland; and (ii) further improvement works on the already modernised section (with EU funds during 2004-2006) of about 60 km from Skierniewice to Lodz. The project lies partially on the Polish trans-European transport network as well as the Pan-European Transport Corridor number C-E65, which connects Gdańsk and Gdynia, via Warsaw, with Katowice and the southern border of the country.

The project is expected to be funded in part under the Operational Program Infrastructure and Environment, 2007-2013. The application was submitted to the Commission in late 2010. JASPERS was asked to provide support in the preparation of the application.

The project is partially located on the trans-European transport network. The project will increase the quality of rail services provided in Poland and thereby promote sustainable transport solutions in line with EU objectives. Furthermore, the project is located in a Convergence Region and by improving accessibility facilitates regional development. The project is therefore eligible under Article 309 point (a) projects for developing less-developed regions and point (c) common interest. The project is expected to receive financial support under the 2007-2013 OP for Infrastructure and the Environment. The conformity of the project with the Revised Lending Policy for Transport (Decision CA/409/07) is to be confirmed during appraisal.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project falls under Annex II of EIA Directive 85/337/EEC, as amended, and was screened in by the Competent Authorities. In 2009, an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) was undertaken and the Competent Authorities gave their positive Environmental Decision (ED); in November 2009 for the Lodz region and in December 2009 for the Masovian region. The railway crosses the Dolina Rawki Natura 2000 site (PLH100015) acting as a natural border between the Lodz and Masovian regions; so the provisions of the Habitats Directive (92/43/EEC) apply. To be further appraised.

With respect to the Strategic Environmental Assessment (SEA) Directive 2001/42/EC, the project forms part of the Railway Master Plan to 2030 as well as the Infrastructure & Environment Operational Program. Both of these have been subject to high level environmental assessment.

The promoter is a public contracting authority subject to the provisions of the relevant Directives.

Related documents
10/06/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PKP PLK WARSAW - LODZ RAILWAY LINE
30/11/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - PKP PLK WARSAW - LODZ RAILWAY LINE
Other links
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - - PL

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PKP PLK WARSAW - LODZ RAILWAY LINE
Publication Date
10 Jun 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
66978954
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20100585
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - PKP PLK WARSAW - LODZ RAILWAY LINE
Publication Date
30 Nov 2024
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
227506747
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20100585
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
10/06/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PKP PLK WARSAW - LODZ RAILWAY LINE
Related public register
30/11/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - PKP PLK WARSAW - LODZ RAILWAY LINE
Other links
Summary sheet
PLK Warsaw - Lodz Railway Line (Poland)
Data sheet
PKP PLK WARSAW - LODZ RAILWAY LINE
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - - PL

General enquiries and comments

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Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications