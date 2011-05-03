TAURON Electricity Distribution

Summary sheet
TAURON Polska Energia SA
The project involves a multi-annual investment programme for the modernisation and extension of electricity networks of the promoter’s two electricity distribution companies, Enion and EnergiaPro, located in Southern Poland. Project implementation will focus mainly on substations, overhead lines, cables and asset management systems.
The project will enable the promoter to cater for demand growth, reduce losses, further improve safety, and improve the reliability and quality of electricity supply.
The project schemes are likely to fall under Annex II of the EIA Directive (85/337/EC), leaving it to the national competent authorities to decide whether an EIA would be required. The EIA screening criteria applied by the national competent authority of Poland will be assessed during appraisal.
The promoter is a public undertaking and is required to follow the procurement procedures set out in the public procurement Directive 2004/17/EC and the Polish public procurement act. The Promoter’s approach for the procurement of works, goods and services will be further evaluated during the appraisal.
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Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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