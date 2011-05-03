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TAURON ELECTRICITY DISTRIBUTION

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 211,824,515.16
Countries
Sector(s)
Poland : € 211,824,515.16
Energy : € 211,824,515.16
Signature date(s)
3/07/2012 : € 211,824,515.16
Other links
Related public register
22/04/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TAURON ELECTRICITY DISTRIBUTION
Related public register
31/01/2018 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - TAURON ELECTRICITY DISTRIBUTION

Summary sheet

Release date
3 May 2011
Status
Reference
Signed | 03/07/2012
20100574
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
TAURON Electricity Distribution

TAURON Polska Energia SA

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
Up to PLN 900 million (ca. EUR 225 million)
Estimated amount: PLN 1800 million (ca. EUR 450 million)
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project involves a multi-annual investment programme for the modernisation and extension of electricity networks of the promoter’s two electricity distribution companies, Enion and EnergiaPro, located in Southern Poland. Project implementation will focus mainly on substations, overhead lines, cables and asset management systems.

The project will enable the promoter to cater for demand growth, reduce losses, further improve safety, and improve the reliability and quality of electricity supply.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project schemes are likely to fall under Annex II of the EIA Directive (85/337/EC), leaving it to the national competent authorities to decide whether an EIA would be required. The EIA screening criteria applied by the national competent authority of Poland will be assessed during appraisal.

The promoter is a public undertaking and is required to follow the procurement procedures set out in the public procurement Directive 2004/17/EC and the Polish public procurement act. The Promoter’s approach for the procurement of works, goods and services will be further evaluated during the appraisal.

Related documents
22/04/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TAURON ELECTRICITY DISTRIBUTION
31/01/2018 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - TAURON ELECTRICITY DISTRIBUTION

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TAURON ELECTRICITY DISTRIBUTION
Publication Date
22 Apr 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
66005836
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20100574
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - TAURON ELECTRICITY DISTRIBUTION
Publication Date
31 Jan 2018
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
76694619
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20100574
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
22/04/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TAURON ELECTRICITY DISTRIBUTION
Related public register
31/01/2018 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - TAURON ELECTRICITY DISTRIBUTION
Other links
Summary sheet
TAURON Electricity Distribution
Data sheet
TAURON ELECTRICITY DISTRIBUTION

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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