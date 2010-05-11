INSTALACIONES AVE ALBACETE- ALICANTE

Summary sheet
Administrador de Infraestructuras Ferroviarias (ADIF)
Financing of signaling & telecommunication schemes under a public-private partnership (PPP) contract for the high speed infrastructure between Albacete and Alicante.
Development of the detailed design of the project components – traffic control, fixed and mobile communications, and safety equipment. Execution of the construction works, including equipment testing.
According to EU Directive 85/337/EEC amended by 97/11/EC and 2003/35/EC, the overall high-speed rail link project falls into the Annex I category and therefore an EIA is mandatory. Compliance with national and EU environmental legislation as well as potential impacts on Natura 2000 network will be verified during appraisal. The project planning predates the SEA Directive 2001/142/EC. The works included in this particular contract do not fall into Annex I nor II of the above mentioned Directive and consequently no EIA is required.
The PPP project will be procured under a competitive dialogue process. The contracting authority is a public promoter obliged to comply with the relevant applicable EU project legislation (EU directive 2004/18) and National Public Procurement legislation. The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been tendered and awarded in accordance with this legal framework and will review the awarded tender in this regard.
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