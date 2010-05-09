VIETNAM CLIMATE CHANGE GL

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
The proposed operation would support projects in the renewable energy, energy efficiency and other climate change mitigation and adaptation sectors
The proposed operation will focus on supporting a series of investments that contribute to climate change mitigation through the avoidance or reduction of emissions of greenhouse gases, or their sequestration, by the use of renewable energy sources and energy efficiency enhancements as well as afforestation or reforestation. The proposed operation may also include climate change adaptation projects on a case by case basis.
The key objective of this operation is to improve the global environment by supporting projects that help to mitigate climate change. Most individual schemes to be financed will be small and are expected to have limited negative environmental impacts. All investment schemes will be required to meet the relevant national and EU environmental standards, including due consideration for protection of sites of nature conservation, as well as the social safeguards of the Bank.
Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.
This operation is covered by the EU Guarantee for EIB loans outside the EU.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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General enquiries and comments
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Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
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Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.
Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption
The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.