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TIM MOBILE BROADBAND NETWORK

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 200,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Brazil : € 200,000,000
Telecom : € 200,000,000
Signature date(s)
13/07/2012 : € 100,000,000
29/12/2011 : € 100,000,000

Summary sheet

Release date
23 February 2011
Status
Reference
Signed | 29/12/2011
20100466
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
TIM Mobile Broadband Network

TIM CELULAR S.A.

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 200 million
EUR 1 652 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project concerns the 2010-2011 investments for the geographical coverage expansion and capacity increase of TIM´s GSM and UMTS networks in Brazil.

Apart from promoting local economic development, the project will transfer economic and technological knowledge by supporting a well-established European company diversifying through FDI into Latin America.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

If the project was located in Europe, it would not fall under Annex I or II of EIA directive 85/337/EEC, amended by directives 97/11/EC and 2003/35/EC. Mobile networks based on GSM/UMTS technology have limited environmental effects. The visual impact of base station towers or other impacts (e.g. EMF radiation) can be mitigated by appropriate construction and operation measures.

The promoter is a private company operating in a liberalised sector of telecommunication services. The procedures relevant for the project will be checked during appraisal.

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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