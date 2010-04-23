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INVESTEC CLIMATE ACTION FL

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 50,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
South Africa : € 50,000,000
Energy : € 50,000,000
Signature date(s)
28/10/2011 : € 50,000,000
Other links
Related press
EUR 100m boost for green electricity in South Africa

Summary sheet

Release date
22 March 2011
Status
Reference
Signed | 28/10/2011
20100423
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Investec Climate Action Framework Loan

Investec Bank Limited

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 50 million
EUR 100 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project will support small and medium scale investments in renewable energy and energy efficiency in South Africa.

The operation will support the objectives of the South African Government to increase the share of renewable energy generation and enhance the efficiency of energy use.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The overall purpose of the operation is to improve the global environment by supporting projects that help to mitigate climate change. If located in the EU, many of the project schemes would likely fall under either Annexes I or II of the EIA directive (97/11/EC), which would require, respectively, a mandatory EIA or allow the competent authorities to determine the EIA requirements. The schemes to be selected for funding shall comply with EIB social and environmental standards.

It is likely that for most of the projects financed public procurement is not applicable. The Bank will review systems and procedures applied by the financial intermediary (FI) during appraisal, in order to ascertain the FI's ability to verify the adequate implementation of the Bank’s Guide to Procurement (Guide) in the projects. The Bank will verify compliance with the Guide.

Other links
Related press
EUR 100m boost for green electricity in South Africa

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
EUR 100m boost for green electricity in South Africa
Other links

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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