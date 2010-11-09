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SVILUPPO PROVINCIA DI CATANIA

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 90,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Italy : € 90,000,000
Composite infrastructure : € 90,000,000
Signature date(s)
17/12/2010 : € 90,000,000

Summary sheet

Release date
9 November 2010
Status
Reference
Signed | 17/12/2010
20100382
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Sviluppo Provincia di Catania

Provincia Regionale di Catania

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
Up to EUR 100 million.
Estimated at EUR 250 million.
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project concerns the medium-term investment plan 2010-2013 of the Province of Catania. It comprises small and medium-sized infrastructure schemes supporting integrated and sustainable development in the Province and covers education, renewable energy, sustainable transport, cultural heritage, tourism, ICT and urban renewal and regeneration.

The project pursues the objectives of sustainable economic growth and employment generation, through an improvement in the competitiveness of Catania’s economic tissue. The operation is aligned with the three pillars (economic, social and environmental) of the Lisbon Strategy and EU’s 2020 objectives.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Some of the schemes may eventually fall under Annex I or Annex II of the EIA Directive 85/337/EEC, amended by Directives 97/11/EC and 2003/35/EC. Should any scheme have a negative impact on an area forming part of the Natura 2000 network (falling under the Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC or Birds Directive 79/409/EEC) the Bank would require the promoter to act according to the provisions of the aforementioned directives as transposed into national law. It will be required that all the schemes shall be implemented in compliance with EU environmental legislation.

The promoter, as a public administration entity, is required to follow EU public procurement rules (2004/17/EC and 2007/18/EC) including publication of contract notices in the EU Official Journal as implemented by national law, if and where appropriate. Projects with values below the EU thresholds will be procured according to the provisions laid down in national legislation.

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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