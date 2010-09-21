Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Close EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Search
Search
Results
Top 5 search results See all results Advanced search
Top searches
Most visited pages

TERNA RETI ELETTRICHE III

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 300,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Italy : € 300,000,000
Energy : € 300,000,000
Signature date(s)
24/11/2010 : € 300,000,000
Other links
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - 380 kV line Trino-Lacchiarella - IT
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - 380 kV line Chignolo Po-Maleo - IT
Related press
Italy: EUR 300 million to Terna for four-year programme

Summary sheet

Release date
21 September 2010
Status
Reference
Signed | 24/11/2010
20100381
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
TERNA Reti Elettriche III

TERNA S.p.A.

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
Up to EUR 300 million.
Estimated at EUR 656 million.
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project consists of 15 electricity transmission components aimed at reinforcing and extending the Italian national electricity transmission network. Sub-schemes will be implemented over the period 2010-2013 in various regions of the country (Piedmont, Lombardy, Campania, Puglia, Abruzzo, Calabria and Tuscany).

The main purpose of the project is to improve the reliability of electricity supply, to support the efficient operation of traditional and renewable generation resources, and to reduce transmission congestion.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Due to their technical characteristics the individual project schemes fall under Annex I or Annex II of the EIA directive. The main impacts (if any) from such investments usually relate to visual impact, electromagnetic fields, disturbance during construction and impact on flying vertebrates and seabed fauna and flora.

The promoter is subject to the Public Procurement Act of Italy (Dlgs. 163/06) that came into force in 2006 transposing the EU Directive 2004/17/EC on public procurement.

Other links
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - 380 kV line Trino-Lacchiarella - IT
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - 380 kV line Chignolo Po-Maleo - IT
Related press
Italy: EUR 300 million to Terna for four-year programme

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Italy: EUR 300 million to Terna for four-year programme
Other links
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - 380 kV line Trino-Lacchiarella - IT
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - 380 kV line Chignolo Po-Maleo - IT

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications