Gipuzkoa Environmental Protection

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
Consorcio de Aguas de Gipuzkoa
The proposed project concerns water and wastewater works in the province of Gipuzkoa, in the North of Spain. It comprises five components, namely (i) water (reservoirs, conveyance systems, rehabilitation of water treatment plants), (ii) waste water (collectors, construction of wastewater treatment plants), (iii) reduction of Non Revenue Water (network sectorization and renewal, telecontrol systems), (iv) co-generation of biogas and (v) sludge drying systems.
The project will contribute to the completion of the investment programme identified in the Master Plan for wastewater infrastructure in Gipuzkoa, which was prepared in 1995 by the provincial administrative authority and the promoter, and updated on several occasions.
The project comprises the construction and rehabilitation of water and wastewater works in the service area of the promoter. It will contribute to increase the quality of effluents discharged in water bodies, to reduce water losses and to promote energy efficiency measures through co-generation of biogas in wastewater treatment plants.
Compliance with Procurement Directives 2004/17/EC and 2004/18/EC will be assessed during appraisal.
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