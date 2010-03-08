BRAUNKOHLESANIERUNG LAUSITZ

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
The project concerns the rehabilitation, stabilisation and remediation of the former lignite mining sites in the Federal States of Brandenburg during the period 2013-2017. The project forsees their return to economic use, including as recreational lakeland.
Environmental rehabilitation; Improved management of natural resources.
The project will support the rehabilitation, recovery and reclamation of Germany’s former lignite mines and it is expected to deliver multiple environmental benefits. Certain activities included in the overall project may require an EIA subject to the judgement of the competent authority, in accordance with Annex II of EIA Directive (2011-92/EU). Where an action may affect a Natura 2000 site (designated according to Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC / Birds Directive 79/409/EEC), the Bank requires the promoter to follow the directives’ procedures as transposed into national law.
The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (the public procurement Directive 2004/18/EC and Dir. 2007/66/EC), with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.
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