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BRAUNKOHLESANIERUNG LAUSITZ

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 200,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Germany : € 200,000,000
Water, sewerage : € 30,000,000
Agriculture, fisheries, forestry : € 80,000,000
Industry : € 90,000,000
Signature date(s)
10/12/2013 : € 30,000,000
10/12/2013 : € 80,000,000
10/12/2013 : € 90,000,000
Other links
Related public register
15/01/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BRAUNKOHLESANIERUNG LAUSITZ
Related public register
21/07/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - BRAUNKOHLESANIERUNG LAUSITZ

Summary sheet

Release date
11 October 2013
Status
Reference
Signed | 10/12/2013
20100308
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
BRAUNKOHLESANIERUNG LAUSITZ
LAUSITZER UND MITTELDEUTSCHE BERGBAU-VERWALTUNGSGESELLSCHAFT MBH
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 200 million
EUR 570 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project concerns the rehabilitation, stabilisation and remediation of the former lignite mining sites in the Federal States of Brandenburg during the period 2013-2017. The project forsees their return to economic use, including as recreational lakeland.

Environmental rehabilitation; Improved management of natural resources.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project will support the rehabilitation, recovery and reclamation of Germany’s former lignite mines and it is expected to deliver multiple environmental benefits. Certain activities included in the overall project may require an EIA subject to the judgement of the competent authority, in accordance with Annex II of EIA Directive (2011-92/EU). Where an action may affect a Natura 2000 site (designated according to Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC / Birds Directive 79/409/EEC), the Bank requires the promoter to follow the directives’ procedures as transposed into national law.

The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (the public procurement Directive 2004/18/EC and Dir. 2007/66/EC), with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Related documents
15/01/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BRAUNKOHLESANIERUNG LAUSITZ
21/07/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - BRAUNKOHLESANIERUNG LAUSITZ

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BRAUNKOHLESANIERUNG LAUSITZ
Publication Date
15 Jan 2014
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
50181280
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20100308
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Agriculture, fisheries, forestry
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Germany
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - BRAUNKOHLESANIERUNG LAUSITZ
Publication Date
21 Jul 2022
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
144015981
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20100308
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Agriculture, fisheries, forestry
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Germany
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
15/01/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BRAUNKOHLESANIERUNG LAUSITZ
Related public register
21/07/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - BRAUNKOHLESANIERUNG LAUSITZ
Other links
Summary sheet
BRAUNKOHLESANIERUNG LAUSITZ
Data sheet
BRAUNKOHLESANIERUNG LAUSITZ

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

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The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications