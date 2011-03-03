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MODERNISATION ROUTIERE I

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 163,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Tunisia : € 163,000,000
Transport : € 163,000,000
Signature date(s)
24/06/2011 : € 163,000,000
Other links
Related public register
11/02/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - MODERNISATION ROUTIERE I - Rapport Actualise d'Etude d'Impact sur l'environnement - Lot 1 échangeur X20-X2
Related press
EUR 163 million for employment in Tunisia

Summary sheet

Release date
3 March 2011
Status
Reference
Signed | 24/06/2011
20100295
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Road Modernisation I

Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure/General Directorate for Bridges and Roads

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 163 million.
EUR 327 million.
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project consists of new construction and improvement and repair works on Tunisia's primary road network: the roads of Greater Tunis, the main roads of large towns and regional roads, including a road safety component for certain elements of the project with a view to adopting in Tunisia similar principles to those set out by the relevant EU Directive 2008/96/EC.

The project aims to make a significant contribution to developing urban transport infrastructure in Tunisia and improving various parts of the Tunisian road network. By helping to improve road traffic conditions both in and outside the Greater Tunis area, the project will make a vital contribution to the country's economic development.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Apart from the inevitable disruption during the construction period, especially for road traffic affected by the sub-projects located in Greater Tunis, the project's environmental impact will in principle be limited.

The different components of the project will be put out to international tender, with publication in the Official Journal of the European Union.

Comments

 

Related documents
11/02/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - MODERNISATION ROUTIERE I - Rapport Actualise d'Etude d'Impact sur l'environnement - Lot 1 échangeur X20-X2
Other links
Related press
EUR 163 million for employment in Tunisia

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - MODERNISATION ROUTIERE I - Rapport Actualise d'Etude d'Impact sur l'environnement - Lot 1 échangeur X20-X2
Publication Date
11 Feb 2018
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
82223522
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20100295
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
Mediterranean countries
Countries
Tunisia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
11/02/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - MODERNISATION ROUTIERE I - Rapport Actualise d'Etude d'Impact sur l'environnement - Lot 1 échangeur X20-X2
Other links
Summary sheet
Road Modernisation I
Data sheet
MODERNISATION ROUTIERE I
Related press
EUR 163 million for employment in Tunisia

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
EUR 163 million for employment in Tunisia
Other links
Related public register
11/02/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - MODERNISATION ROUTIERE I - Rapport Actualise d'Etude d'Impact sur l'environnement - Lot 1 échangeur X20-X2

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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