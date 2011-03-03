MODERNISATION ROUTIERE I

Summary sheet
Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure/General Directorate for Bridges and Roads
The project consists of new construction and improvement and repair works on Tunisia's primary road network: the roads of Greater Tunis, the main roads of large towns and regional roads, including a road safety component for certain elements of the project with a view to adopting in Tunisia similar principles to those set out by the relevant EU Directive 2008/96/EC.
The project aims to make a significant contribution to developing urban transport infrastructure in Tunisia and improving various parts of the Tunisian road network. By helping to improve road traffic conditions both in and outside the Greater Tunis area, the project will make a vital contribution to the country's economic development.
Apart from the inevitable disruption during the construction period, especially for road traffic affected by the sub-projects located in Greater Tunis, the project's environmental impact will in principle be limited.
The different components of the project will be put out to international tender, with publication in the Official Journal of the European Union.
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