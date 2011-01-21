TAURON SOUTH POLAND BIOMASS POWER UNIT

Summary sheet
Południowy Koncern Energetyczny SA
The project concerns the construction and operation of a new biomass-fired boiler (approximately 140 MWth), to replace one of the existing coal fired boilers that will be decommissioned due to obsolescence, and the refurbishment of an existing steam turbine (approximately 50 MWe) and auxiliary infrastructure. The project will be located within the boundaries of the existing Jaworzno III Power Plant and is intended to operate primarily for the production of electricity, whilst at the same time facilitating compliance with renewable energy supply regulations.
The project will contribute to meeting electricity demand using a renewable source, thus replacing fossil fuel generation and contributing to increase security of electricity supply. Moreover, the project will renew the thermal power reserve in the existing cogeneration plant, thus providing a back-up for the plant’s basic heat system which supplies hot water to the connected district heating network.
The project falls under Annex II of Directive 85/337/EC and has undergone a full Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA). The project has received the environmental permit from the competent authority. The results of the EIA show that the plant, which will be built within the boundaries of an existing facility, is not expected to have a negative impact on any site of nature conservation.
The promoter is a public undertaking and follows public procurement procedures in compliance with the Directive 2004/17/EC and with the Polish Public Procurement Act. The promoter’s approach for the procurement of works, goods and services will be further evaluated during the appraisal.
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