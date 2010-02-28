Greater Gabbard Offshore Wind Project

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
Greater Gabbard Offshore Winds Limited, a joint venture between RWE and SSE.
The project concerns the implementation and operation of a 504 MW offshore wind farm. The project is located between 23 km and 45 km off the coast of Suffolk and will consist of 140 3.6 MW wind turbines.
The project aims at enabling the UK to achieve its ambitious target of energy consumption based on renewable energy sources in 2020.
The project falls under Annex II of Directive 85/337/EEC (as amended by 97/11/EC) on Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA). In this case, a full EIA was carried out for both the offshore and the onshore works. Planning consent for both onshore and offshore works was granted in early 2007.
The promoter is not subject to EU procurement directives (Utilities Directive 2004/17) for the purchase of the project’s equipment as the concession to build an offshore wind farm was granted following a competitive tender (Round 2) launched by the UK government. The promoter however has suitable procurement and purchasing procedures in place, which allow an appropriate selection of works, goods and services offered at competitive prices. The project will be delivered on a multi-contract basis, which is a common approach for offshore wind farms. The selected suppliers are reputable companies with substantial offshore experience.
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