Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Close EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Search
Search
Results
Top 5 search results See all results Advanced search
Top searches
Most visited pages

MONDI SYKTYVKAR MILL MODERNISATION

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 100,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Russia : € 100,000,000
Agriculture, fisheries, forestry : € 10,000,000
Energy : € 25,000,000
Industry : € 65,000,000
Signature date(s)
20/12/2011 : € 10,000,000
20/12/2011 : € 25,000,000
20/12/2011 : € 65,000,000
Other links
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - English version - EN
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Russian version - RU
Related press
Russia: EIB supports the upgrading of pulp and paper production

Summary sheet

Release date
7 September 2010
Status
Reference
Signed | 20/12/2011
20100198
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Mondi Syktyvkar Mill Modernisation

Mondi plc

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 100 million.
Approximately EUR 545 million.
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project comprises the modernisation and expansion of the existing integrated Mondi Syktyvkar pulp and paper mill located close to the city of Syktyvkar, Komi Republic, in the north-west of the Russian Federation. This includes pulp, paper and paper-board production, power generation and extension of the wood yard.

  • Upgrading of older equipment to the standard of best available technology (BAT); the project will thus improve the environmental performance of the existing paper mill.
  • Energy efficiency upgrades reducing use of fossil natural gas.
  • Increasing use rates of paper made from locally grown renewable resources for packaging and other purposes.
  • Security of supply on the fast growing Russian paper market.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Upgrades in pulp and paper mills fall under Annex I of EIA directive 85/337/EC and its amending directives and the IPPC (01/2008EC) directive. The project has been permitted by the competent Russian authority after presentation of the corresponding EIA. The promoter has proactively divulged project impacts in mass media and to public stakeholders and carried out a social assessment. The project incorporates BAT for emission control. The promoter’s forest management practices are FSC (Forest Stewardship Council) certified in all its leaseholds. Compliance with EIB environmental and social standards will be assessed in the appraisal.

Procurement is expected to be in line with EIB guidelines for private sector projects. The Bank’s services will verify details during the project’s due diligence.

Other links
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - English version - EN
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Russian version - RU
Related press
Russia: EIB supports the upgrading of pulp and paper production

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Russia: EIB supports the upgrading of pulp and paper production
Other links
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - English version - EN
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Russian version - RU

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications