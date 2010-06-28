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COMPAGNIA VALDOSTANA ENERGIA&AMBIENTE

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 200,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Italy : € 200,000,000
Energy : € 200,000,000
Signature date(s)
9/12/2010 : € 50,000,000
9/12/2010 : € 150,000,000
Other links
Related publications
Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) - Surrier - IT
Related publications
Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) - Faubourg - IT
Related publications
Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) - Torrent - IT
Related publications
Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) - Cheneil - IT
Related press
Italy: EUR 200m loan for Compagnia Valdostana delle Acque

Summary sheet

Release date
28 June 2010
Status
Reference
Signed | 09/12/2010
20100184
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Compagnia Valdostana Energia & Ambiente

Compagnia Valdostana delle Acque – Compagnie Valdotaine des Eaux S.p.A.

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
Up to EUR 200 million.
Up to EUR 422 million.
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project concerns an investment programme focused on the rehabilitation and repowering of existing hydroelectric plants and dams, the construction of new hydropower plants all located in the Val d’Aosta Region and a new photovoltaic plant located in the Piedmont Region.

By improving the reliability and increasing the capacity of existing hydropower plants, the project will improve the security of electricity supply, improve the efficiency of generation dispatch in the electricity system and help meet growing peak demand. Therefore the project supports national and EU renewable energy objectives. In addition, it supports Italy in meeting its commitments with respect to greenhouse gas emissions reductions.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

As the operation concerns a portfolio of projects with a varying degree of environmental impacts, the Bank will review the EIA and permitting procedures carried out. Hydroelectric facilities involving dams with new or additional storage capacity in excess of 10 million cubic metres fall under Annex I of the EU EIA Directive (85/337/EC as amended) and therefore require a full EIA. Other hydro plants and photovoltaic plants fall under Annex II of the aforementioned Directive leaving it to the national environmental authority to determine whether or not an EIA is required.

The promoter is a contracting authority as defined in the EU Procurement Directive (2004/17/EC). Compliance with this directive, including publication in the Official Journal of the EU, will be required by the Bank.

Other links
Related publications
Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) - Surrier - IT
Related publications
Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) - Faubourg - IT
Related publications
Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) - Torrent - IT
Related publications
Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) - Cheneil - IT
Related press
Italy: EUR 200m loan for Compagnia Valdostana delle Acque

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Italy: EUR 200m loan for Compagnia Valdostana delle Acque
Other links
Related publications
Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) - Surrier - IT
Related publications
Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) - Faubourg - IT
Related publications
Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) - Torrent - IT
Related publications
Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) - Cheneil - IT

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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