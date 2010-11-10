TABASA Infraestructura Transporte

Summary sheet
TABASA Infraestructures I Serveis de Mobilitat S.A.
The project consists of the construction of several infrastructures, mainly improving public transport in the Barcelona metropolitan area, including a Bus Rapid Transport infrastructure, a new suburban train station and a manoeuvring track facility in the Plaza de Cataluña terminal.
The project aims at increasing the level of service and effectiveness of the transport network of the Barcelona metropolitan area, thus decreasing congestion on some important corridors and contributing to attracting users to public transport away from private cars.
Most of the schemes included are new public transport infrastructures with some selected urban road network extensions, and therefore fall under Annex II of the EU EIA Directive 85/337/EC, according to which authorities decide on a case-by-case basis whether a full EIA has to be carried out or not. For some of the schemes it is already known that a full EIA has been carried out. Full details on EIA and Natura 2000 issues will be checked at appraisal stage. The project is expected to have some positive impacts on environment thanks to the decrease of congestion on the road network, and the modal shift from private cars to public transport.
The promoter is a public entity subject to EU public procurement regulations. The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the Project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directive 2004/17/EC and 2004/18/EC) with parallel publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where appropriate. All the details will be checked at appraisal stage.
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