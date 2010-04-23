Caja Navarra FL Energy Efficiency & RE

Summary sheet
Caja de Ahorros y Monte de Piedad de Navarra
EIB loan for financing renewable energy and energy efficiency projects.
The loan will be dedicated to investments by corporates and public entities in energy efficiency and renewable energies. The renewable energy projects will include mostly wind farms and photovoltaic plants. The energy efficiency projects will comprise housing rehabilitation, municipal buildings refurbishment or energy management.
This operation intends to bring environmental benefits by supporting projects that help to mitigate climate change and reduce energy consumption. The individual schemes are likely to be small and are expected to have limited environmental impacts. The financial intermediary shall ensure compliance with national and European environmental and biodiversity regulations.
The Bank will review systems and procedures applied by the promoter during appraisal, including compliance with relevant national and EU legislation, as defined by Procurement Directive 2004/17/EC, and publication in the Official Journal of the EU where appropriate. However, it is expected that most of the projects will be developed by private companies that are not subject to EU Procurement Directives.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
General enquiries and comments
The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.
Media enquiries
Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.
Complaints mechanism
Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.
Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption
The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.