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BUDAPEST UNIVERSITIES

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 85,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Hungary : € 85,000,000
Services : € 85,000,000
Signature date(s)
29/11/2010 : € 85,000,000
Other links
Related public register
02/01/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BUDAPEST UNIVERSITIES

Summary sheet

Release date
22 June 2010
Status
Reference
Signed | 29/11/2010
20100110
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Budapest Universities

The Ministry for National Economy of the Republic of Hungary, through the Ministry for National Resources

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
In the order of EUR 85 million. (to be verified during appraisal).
In the order of EUR 200 million. (to be verified during appraisal).
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Rehabilitation and modernisation of the research facilities and scientific equipment and investment in knowledge production and academic R&D performed by university staff during the period 2010-2013.

The project will contribute to enhance the quality and efficiency of scientific work and expand research activities in Hungary.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The Republic of Hungary is subject to applicable EU Law and has adopted environmental legislation in line with standards mandated by the relevant EU Directives. The R&D activities will be carried out within the existing university facilities and are not expected to materially change current R&D practices at the universities. The research activities themselves may lead to the production of goods and services with improved environmental characteristics.

Hungarian public procurement law complies fully with Directive EC/2004/18 and its predecessors, Directives 92/50/EEC, 93/36/EEC and 93/37/EEC. Hence the promoters are expected to ensure that any required tenders be organised in compliance with these procurement directives.

Related documents
02/01/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BUDAPEST UNIVERSITIES

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BUDAPEST UNIVERSITIES
Publication Date
2 Jan 2014
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
38780060
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20100110
Sector(s)
Services
Regions
European Union
Countries
Hungary
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
02/01/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BUDAPEST UNIVERSITIES
Other links
Summary sheet
Budapest Universities
Data sheet
BUDAPEST UNIVERSITIES

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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