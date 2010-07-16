PROGRAMME HQE ENVIRONNEMENT II

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
BPCE, Crédit Agricole and Dexia
Financing of the construction and/or renovation of public buildings in accordance with energy efficiency and environmental criteria that exceed current standards.
Construction and/or renovation of buildings with a view to reducing energy consumption levels by at least 20% in relation to current standards.
The various projects will all incorporate very high environmental protection and sustainable development criteria. These projects will comply with the High Environmental Quality (HQE - Haute Qualité Environnementale) initiative and some will come under the HPE (High Energy Performance), THPE (Very High Energy Performance) or BBC (Low-Consumption Building) labels. The project will provide loans for new or existing building schemes that will take into account more stringent energy-saving standards than those set out in Directive 2002/91/EC on the energy performance of buildings.
Tendering procedures used for public buildings are required to comply with Community procurement directives (Directives 2004/17/EC and 2004/18/EC, as amended by Commission Regulation 1874/2004).
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
General enquiries and comments
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Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
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Complaints mechanism
Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.
Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption
The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.