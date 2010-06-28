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SOFICO - ECLUSES DE WALLONIE (RTE-T)

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 125,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Belgium : € 125,000,000
Transport : € 125,000,000
Signature date(s)
25/10/2010 : € 50,000,000
21/12/2012 : € 75,000,000
Other links
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Lanaye - FR
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Ivoz - Ramet - FR
Related press
Belgium: EUR 375 million for roads and inland waterways in Wallonia

Summary sheet

Release date
28 June 2010
Status
Reference
Signed | 25/10/2010
20100068
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
SOFICO – Wallonia Locks (TEN-T)

SOFICO (Société Wallonne de Financement Complémentaire des Infrastructures)

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
Up to EUR 100 million
Up to EUR 200 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project consists of the construction of two new 225 m x 25 m locks (international standard class VIb) and ancillary works at Lanaye (Lanaye Canal) and Ivoz-Ramet (mid-Meuse) and the dredging of the Ivoz-Ramet reach.

The project is intended to eliminate structural bottlenecks within the trans-European network of inland waterways in the Walloon Region. The scheduled works will help to provide a more free-flowing and efficient service between Liège, the North Sea ports and the rest of Wallonia's industrial heartland.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

For both the Lanaye and Ivoz-Ramet sites, a public enquiry took place in 2009 and the individual permits were issued on 12 May 2010 and 30 April 2009 respectively. The status of all the permits and the environmental impact of the project will be examined in the course of the appraisal.

The Bank will ask the promoter to confirm that all public contracts for the project's implementation will be placed in accordance with EU legislation (Directive 2004/18/EC) and, where applicable, that notices will be published in the Official Journal of the European Union.

Comments

The project comes under priority trans-European transport corridor 18: Rhine/Meuse-Main-Danube.

Other links
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Lanaye - FR
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Ivoz - Ramet - FR
Related press
Belgium: EUR 375 million for roads and inland waterways in Wallonia

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Belgium: EUR 375 million for roads and inland waterways in Wallonia
Other links
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Lanaye - FR
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Ivoz - Ramet - FR

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications