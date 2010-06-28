SOFICO - ECLUSES DE WALLONIE (RTE-T)

Summary sheet
SOFICO (Société Wallonne de Financement Complémentaire des Infrastructures)
The project consists of the construction of two new 225 m x 25 m locks (international standard class VIb) and ancillary works at Lanaye (Lanaye Canal) and Ivoz-Ramet (mid-Meuse) and the dredging of the Ivoz-Ramet reach.
The project is intended to eliminate structural bottlenecks within the trans-European network of inland waterways in the Walloon Region. The scheduled works will help to provide a more free-flowing and efficient service between Liège, the North Sea ports and the rest of Wallonia's industrial heartland.
For both the Lanaye and Ivoz-Ramet sites, a public enquiry took place in 2009 and the individual permits were issued on 12 May 2010 and 30 April 2009 respectively. The status of all the permits and the environmental impact of the project will be examined in the course of the appraisal.
The Bank will ask the promoter to confirm that all public contracts for the project's implementation will be placed in accordance with EU legislation (Directive 2004/18/EC) and, where applicable, that notices will be published in the Official Journal of the European Union.
The project comes under priority trans-European transport corridor 18: Rhine/Meuse-Main-Danube.
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