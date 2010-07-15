SOFICO- RESEAU ROUTIER WALLON (RTE-T)

Summary sheet
SOFICO (Société Wallonne de Financement Complémentaire des Infrastructures)
The project involves the widening and rehabilitation of roads, motorways and bridges in the Walloon Region that form part of the TEN-T network. It also includes road safety improvements.
The project comprises different types of work on roads, motorways and bridges in the Walloon Region such as contruction, road widening and rehabilitation schemes. These will have an economic benefit as they will result in reduced journey times and operating costs and improved road safety.
The project's environmental impact, the details of the permits required and their status will be examined in the course of the appraisal in order to confirm the project's compliance with the applicable EU Directives and Belgian legislation.
The Bank will ask the promoter to confirm that all public contracts for the project's implementation will be let in accordance with EU legislation (Directive 2004/18/EC) and, where applicable, that notices will be published in the Official Journal of the European Union (OJEU).
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Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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