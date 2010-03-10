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SOCIETE GENERALE SME & ENERGY ENV LOAN

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 55,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Moldova : € 20,000,000
Georgia : € 35,000,000
Credit lines : € 55,000,000
Signature date(s)
24/11/2010 : € 20,000,000
17/12/2010 : € 35,000,000
Other links
Related press
Moldova: EIB provides the first intermediated loan to support smaller projects under the SME Eastern Partnership Initiative launched at the Prague Summit in May 2009
Related press
Georgia: EIB provides its first intermediated loan to support SMEs

Summary sheet

Release date
10 March 2010
Status
Reference
Signed | 24/11/2010
20100054
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Société Générale SME & Energy ENV Loan

Closed Joint Stock Company Bank Republic, headquartered in Tbilisi (Georgia). The majority shareholder of the BANK REPUBLIC is the Société Générale SA with a controlling 80% share.

Open Joint Stock Commercial Bank, Banca Comerciala “Mobiasbanca – Groupe Societe Generale” SA., headquartered in Chisinau (Republic of Moldova). The majority shareholder of the MOBIASBANCA is the Société Générale SA with a controlling 68% share, which, together with its subsidiary, BRD – Groupe Société Générale (Romania), holds a controlling 88% share.

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
The total loan amount of up to EUR 55 million. will be split between the two subsidiaries of the Société Générale Group, Bank Republic in Georgia (up to EUR 35 million.) and Mobiasbanca in Moldova (up to EUR 20 million.).
Not applicable
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

A dedicated loan for SMEs, including a tranche for small and medium scale energy / environment projects promoted by mid-caps and public entities, through Société Générale Group's subsidiaries in Georgia and Moldova.

This would be the first EIB Loans for SMEs in Georgia and in Moldova, under the SME facility in the Eastern Partnership countries. The proposed operation will form part of the Joint IFI Action Plan in support of banking systems and lending to the real economy in Central and Eastern Europe, approved jointly by the EIB, EBRD and World Bank group in Paris in February 2009.

Provide access to long-term funds at affordable interest rates for SMEs as well as for small and medium scale energy / environment projects promoted by mid-caps and public entities.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Other links
Related press
Moldova: EIB provides the first intermediated loan to support smaller projects under the SME Eastern Partnership Initiative launched at the Prague Summit in May 2009
Related press
Georgia: EIB provides its first intermediated loan to support SMEs

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Moldova: EIB provides the first intermediated loan to support smaller projects under the SME Eastern Partnership Initiative launched at the Prague Summit in May 2009
Related press
Georgia: EIB provides its first intermediated loan to support SMEs
Other links

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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