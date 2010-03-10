SOCIETE GENERALE SME & ENERGY ENV LOAN

Closed Joint Stock Company Bank Republic, headquartered in Tbilisi (Georgia). The majority shareholder of the BANK REPUBLIC is the Société Générale SA with a controlling 80% share.

Open Joint Stock Commercial Bank, Banca Comerciala “Mobiasbanca – Groupe Societe Generale” SA., headquartered in Chisinau (Republic of Moldova). The majority shareholder of the MOBIASBANCA is the Société Générale SA with a controlling 68% share, which, together with its subsidiary, BRD – Groupe Société Générale (Romania), holds a controlling 88% share.