SPGE Waste Water IV

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
SPGE (Société Publique de Gestion de l’Eau - Public Water Management Company)
The project concerns SPGE's 2011-2012 programme for investment in the protection of groundwater catchment areas and sewerage and drainage. The financing of the investments will be governed by the true cost principle, which will enable SPGE to pass on all capital and operating costs immediately in the water and sewerage tariffs. The relations between the Walloon Government and SPGE are defined in a management contract setting out each party's undertakings. This agreement was renewed in March 2006 for a period of five years.
The project is aimed at meeting the requirements of the EU Directive on urban wastewater treatment (91/271/EC) and the protection of underground drinking water resources throughout the Walloon Region.
As part of the appraisal, it will be determined whether some components of the project come under Annex I or II of Directive 97/11/EC and whether environmental impact assessments are required. The promoter will have to submit certificates (Form A or B) issued by the relevant authorities on the project's potential impact on nature conservation sites (Natura 2000 sites, Habitats Directive).
Calls for tender for the components of this project comply with the relevant European directives. The promoter's procurement procedures will be examined in the course of the project appraisal.
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