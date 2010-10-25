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SPGE WASTE WATER IV

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 200,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Belgium : € 200,000,000
Water, sewerage : € 200,000,000
Signature date(s)
18/03/2011 : € 100,000,000
24/01/2012 : € 100,000,000
Other links
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - - FR
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Liège-Sclessin - FR
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Basse-Wavre - FR
Related public register
22/03/2014 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - SPGE WASTE WATER IV
Related public register
22/03/2014 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - SPGE WASTE WATER IV
Related press
Belgium: EUR 200 million loan to SPGE for water management in Wallonia
Related press
Belgium: EIB meets project promoters in the Walloon Region

Summary sheet

Release date
25 October 2010
Status
Reference
Signed | 18/03/2011
20100051
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
SPGE Waste Water IV

SPGE (Société Publique de Gestion de l’Eau - Public Water Management Company)

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 200 million.
EUR 400 million.
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project concerns SPGE's 2011-2012 programme for investment in the protection of groundwater catchment areas and sewerage and drainage. The financing of the investments will be governed by the true cost principle, which will enable SPGE to pass on all capital and operating costs immediately in the water and sewerage tariffs. The relations between the Walloon Government and SPGE are defined in a management contract setting out each party's undertakings. This agreement was renewed in March 2006 for a period of five years.

The project is aimed at meeting the requirements of the EU Directive on urban wastewater treatment (91/271/EC) and the protection of underground drinking water resources throughout the Walloon Region.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

As part of the appraisal, it will be determined whether some components of the project come under Annex I or II of Directive 97/11/EC and whether environmental impact assessments are required. The promoter will have to submit certificates (Form A or B) issued by the relevant authorities on the project's potential impact on nature conservation sites (Natura 2000 sites, Habitats Directive).

Calls for tender for the components of this project comply with the relevant European directives. The promoter's procurement procedures will be examined in the course of the project appraisal.

Related documents
22/03/2014 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - SPGE WASTE WATER IV
22/03/2014 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - SPGE WASTE WATER IV
Other links
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - - FR
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Liège-Sclessin - FR
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Basse-Wavre - FR
Related press
Belgium: EUR 200 million loan to SPGE for water management in Wallonia
Related press
Belgium: EIB meets project promoters in the Walloon Region

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - SPGE WASTE WATER IV
Publication Date
22 Mar 2014
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
52186067
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20100051
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
European Union
Countries
Belgium
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - SPGE WASTE WATER IV
Publication Date
22 Mar 2014
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
52186973
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20100051
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
European Union
Countries
Belgium
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
22/03/2014 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - SPGE WASTE WATER IV
Related public register
22/03/2014 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - SPGE WASTE WATER IV
Other links
Summary sheet
SPGE Waste Water IV
Data sheet
SPGE WASTE WATER IV
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - - FR
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Liège-Sclessin - FR
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Basse-Wavre - FR
Related press
Belgium: EUR 200 million loan to SPGE for water management in Wallonia
Related press
Belgium: EIB meets project promoters in the Walloon Region

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Belgium: EUR 200 million loan to SPGE for water management in Wallonia
Related press
Belgium: EIB meets project promoters in the Walloon Region
Other links
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - - FR
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Liège-Sclessin - FR
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Basse-Wavre - FR
Related public register
22/03/2014 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - SPGE WASTE WATER IV
Related public register
22/03/2014 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - SPGE WASTE WATER IV

Photogallery

EUR 200 million to take forward investments in wastewater collection and water treatment infrastructure in the Walloon Region
SPGE Waste Water IV
©EIB
EUR 200 million to take forward investments in wastewater collection and water treatment infrastructure in the Walloon Region
SPGE Waste Water IV
©EIB

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications