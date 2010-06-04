ENI Innovative Refining Technology

Summary sheet
ENI S.p.A.
Construction and operation of a new oil processing unit adjacent to the existing refinery at Sannazzaro (northern Italy). The unit utilises a hydrocracking process based on an innovative technology (Eni Slurry Technology), developed and patented by the promoter. The new technology can fully convert fuel oils and extra-heavy oils into high value, low sulphur gasoils and other middle distillates thus reducing significantly the amount of residues.
The financing of this project will contribute to the Bank’s lending priority policy on energy and knowledge economy.
The project concerns investments adjacent to an existing refinery to convert heavy oil products into high quality fuels. Due to its technical characteristics and potential impacts on the environment, an EIA is required by the environmental authorities. Such an EIA has been conducted and awaits approval by the Italian authorities.
The project is a private sector operation not subject to EU public procurement legislation.
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