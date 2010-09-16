Signature(s)
Summary sheet
Provincia di Milano
The main responsibilities of the Italian provinces include vocational training, environmental protection, local transport, secondary schools and road rehabilitation. The multi-annual investment plan comprises schemes in all of these areas. The scope of the proposed operation will be limited to the eligible schemes, primarily in sustainable transport and education.
The project will support the implementation of the multi-annual investment plan of the Province of Milan, which identified priority investment for the development of the Province in line with its scope of responsibilities.
The project is a multi-sector multi-scheme operation classified as a Framework Loan. Some of the schemes may eventually fall under Annex II of the EIA Directive 85/337/EEC, amended by Directives 97/11/EC and 2003/35/EC, or may have an impact on an area forming part of the Natura 2000 network. It will be required that all the schemes are implemented in compliance with EU environmental legislation.
The promoter as a public administration entity is required to follow the EU public procurement rules (2004/18/EC), including the publication of contract notices in the EU Official Journal as implemented by national law, if and where appropriate. Projects with values below the EU thresholds will be procured according to the provisions laid down in national legislation and in line with the general rules and principles of the Treaty on the Functioning of the European Union.
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