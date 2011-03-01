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HELSINKI URBAN TRANSPORTATION

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 250,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Finland : € 250,000,000
Transport : € 250,000,000
Signature date(s)
21/10/2011 : € 250,000,000
Other links
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - - FI
Related press
Finland: Helsinki urban transport receives EUR 250 million loan from EIB

Summary sheet

Release date
1 March 2011
Status
Reference
Signed | 21/10/2011
20100013
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Helsinki Urban Transportation

City of Helsinki / Helsinki City Transport

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
Up to EUR 250 million
Approximately EUR 525 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project consists of Helsinki City Transport’s (HKL) investments for the period 2010-2015, including the automation of the signalling system of the metro, acquisition of metro rolling stock and low floor tram cars, renewal of the metro rolling stock depot and the implementation of the Jokeri 2 bus line.

The project aims to enhance the public transport system and move towards a more environmentally and financially sustainable transport system in the City of Helsinki. The project will improve the quality of public transport service and will increase the attractiveness of public transport in the urban area.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Some project components are likely to fall under Annex II of Directive 85/337/EEC (as subsequently amended) and a formal EIA might be required. However, the construction of new rolling stock and metro automation do not fall within the scope of the EU Directive, therefore no EIA is required.

The Promoter is subject to and follows EU procurement procedures, including publication in the EU Official Journal (in this particular case, Directive 2004/17/CE). All contracts over the relevant EC directive thresholds have been/will be put out to international tendering, with publication of notices in the OJEU.

Other links
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - - FI
Related press
Finland: Helsinki urban transport receives EUR 250 million loan from EIB

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Finland: Helsinki urban transport receives EUR 250 million loan from EIB
Other links
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - - FI

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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