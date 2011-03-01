Helsinki Urban Transportation

Summary sheet
City of Helsinki / Helsinki City Transport
The project consists of Helsinki City Transport’s (HKL) investments for the period 2010-2015, including the automation of the signalling system of the metro, acquisition of metro rolling stock and low floor tram cars, renewal of the metro rolling stock depot and the implementation of the Jokeri 2 bus line.
The project aims to enhance the public transport system and move towards a more environmentally and financially sustainable transport system in the City of Helsinki. The project will improve the quality of public transport service and will increase the attractiveness of public transport in the urban area.
Some project components are likely to fall under Annex II of Directive 85/337/EEC (as subsequently amended) and a formal EIA might be required. However, the construction of new rolling stock and metro automation do not fall within the scope of the EU Directive, therefore no EIA is required.
The Promoter is subject to and follows EU procurement procedures, including publication in the EU Official Journal (in this particular case, Directive 2004/17/CE). All contracts over the relevant EC directive thresholds have been/will be put out to international tendering, with publication of notices in the OJEU.
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