AGFA HEALTHCARE SOFTWARE

Summary sheet
Agfa-Gevaert N.V.
The project concerns the promoter’s investment in research, development and innovation (RDI) for healthcare IT and imaging technology.
The project aims at the development and market launch of new products in three different areas: (i) Hospital Information Systems (HIS, the equivalent of an enterprise IT system for hospitals); (ii) Picture Archiving and Communication Systems (PACS) for applications in medical imaging in radiology and cardiology; and (iii) digital radiography (i.e. the digitalisation of analogue medical images). It includes the RDI activities in the period 2010 up to and including 2013, when the majority of the new products are expected to be launched on the market.
R&D activities included in the project will not materially change current R&D practice and will be carried out within existing facilities. An Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) is, therefore, not required by EU Directive 97/11; this will, however, be verified during appraisal. Compliance of R&D activities with relevant EU legislation will be also be verified during appraisal.
The promoter is a private company not operating in the Utilities sector, and is thus not covered by EU Directives on procurement. Procedures followed will be verified during appraisal.
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