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SHE TRANSMISSION UPGRADE - RENEWABLES

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 426,082,716.64
Countries
Sector(s)
United Kingdom : € 426,082,716.64
Energy : € 426,082,716.64
Signature date(s)
27/03/2013 : € 173,812,282.74
7/08/2014 : € 252,270,433.9
Other links
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Beauly to Denny 400kV overhead Transmission Line - EN
Related public register
22/04/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SHE TRANSMISSION UPGRADE - RENEWABLES
Related public register
06/10/2017 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - SHE TRANSMISSION UPGRADE - RENEWABLES

Summary sheet

Release date
10 July 2012
Status
Reference
Signed | 27/03/2013
20100003
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
SHE TRANSMISSION UPGRADE - RENEWABLES
Scottish Hydro Electric Transmission Limited
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 434 million (GBP 350 million)
EUR 906 million (GBP 731 million)
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Reinforcement and extension of the high voltage electricity transmission system in Scotland to allow for the connection of renewable generation assets.

This is an investment programme aimed at reinforcing and extending the transmission network of the promoter in Scotland, the main purpose being to facilitate the connection and transmission of renewable generation and improve network reliability. The programme comprises 3 transmission line components (approximate aggregate length 550km) and associated substation components comprising new switchgear and additional transformer capacity

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Considering their technical characteristics, project components fall under either Annex I or Annex II of the EIA Directive. The impacts that can be typically expected for these components relate to visual impact, vegetation clearance, bird strikes and mortality, electromagnetic fields, noise nuisance, disturbance during construction and impact on fauna and flora. Environmental impact studies will be carried out as applicable and mitigating and/or compensation measures applied as necessary.

The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Dir 2004/17/EC), with parallel publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where appropriate.

Related documents
22/04/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SHE TRANSMISSION UPGRADE - RENEWABLES
06/10/2017 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - SHE TRANSMISSION UPGRADE - RENEWABLES
Other links
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Beauly to Denny 400kV overhead Transmission Line - EN

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SHE TRANSMISSION UPGRADE - RENEWABLES
Publication Date
22 Apr 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
65999497
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20100003
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
United Kingdom
Countries
United Kingdom
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - SHE TRANSMISSION UPGRADE - RENEWABLES
Publication Date
6 Oct 2017
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
76738935
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20100003
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
United Kingdom
Countries
United Kingdom
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
22/04/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SHE TRANSMISSION UPGRADE - RENEWABLES
Related public register
06/10/2017 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - SHE TRANSMISSION UPGRADE - RENEWABLES
Other links
Summary sheet
SHE TRANSMISSION UPGRADE - RENEWABLES
Data sheet
SHE TRANSMISSION UPGRADE - RENEWABLES
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Beauly to Denny 400kV overhead Transmission Line - EN

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications