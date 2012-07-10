SHE TRANSMISSION UPGRADE - RENEWABLES

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
Reinforcement and extension of the high voltage electricity transmission system in Scotland to allow for the connection of renewable generation assets.
This is an investment programme aimed at reinforcing and extending the transmission network of the promoter in Scotland, the main purpose being to facilitate the connection and transmission of renewable generation and improve network reliability. The programme comprises 3 transmission line components (approximate aggregate length 550km) and associated substation components comprising new switchgear and additional transformer capacity
Considering their technical characteristics, project components fall under either Annex I or Annex II of the EIA Directive. The impacts that can be typically expected for these components relate to visual impact, vegetation clearance, bird strikes and mortality, electromagnetic fields, noise nuisance, disturbance during construction and impact on fauna and flora. Environmental impact studies will be carried out as applicable and mitigating and/or compensation measures applied as necessary.
The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Dir 2004/17/EC), with parallel publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where appropriate.
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Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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