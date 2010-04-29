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GRIMALDI RORO II

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 149,200,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Italy : € 149,200,000
Transport : € 149,200,000
Signature date(s)
5/05/2011 : € 15,000,000
5/05/2011 : € 15,000,000
4/08/2011 : € 15,000,000
4/08/2011 : € 15,000,000
30/11/2012 : € 28,000,000
27/06/2012 : € 30,000,000
27/06/2012 : € 31,200,000

Summary sheet

Release date
29 April 2010
Status
Reference
Signed | 05/05/2011
20090797
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Grimaldi Roro II

Gruppo Grimaldi

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
Up to Eur 150 million.
Approximately EUR 694 million.
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project concerns the modernisation and enlargement of the Promoter’s fleet through the acquisition of 13 new multi-purpose cargo vessels to be employed on (i) Mediterranean routes and (ii) Atlantic routes between North Europe-South America-West Africa.

The project vessels will operate on Grimaldi’s existing EU Mediterranean routes to and from Northern European ports and West Africa and South America, contributing to the development of sustainable transport within Europe as well as between Europe and third countries, and to the Commission’s policy to promote short Sea Shipping. The aim of this policy is to help curb the forecasted substantial increase in road traffic and help rebalance the modal shares as well as bypass land bottlenecks.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project is expected to have no significant environmental impact. The Bank's services will verify environmental and safety issues, such as emissions data and compliance with MARPOL standards, during the project's due diligence.

Procurement is expected to be in line with EIB guidelines for private sector projects. The Bank’s services will verify the details during te project’s due diligence.

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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