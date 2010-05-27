Poznan Tramway

Summary sheet
Miejskie Przedsiebiorstwo Komunikacyjne W Poznaniu Sp. z o.o.
The project consists of the acquisition of 45 low floor tramways that will substitute the existing vehicles and modernise the fleet of the public transport operator.
The project will improve the quality of public transport services in terms of speed, comfort and reliability and will increase the attractiveness of public transport in the urban area of Poznan, thus contributing to reduction of reliance on private cars and the negative impact of transport on the environment.
The construction of the new rolling stock will take place in the manufacturer’s plants and does not fall within the scope of Directive 85/337/EEC (as subsequently amended), therefore no EIA is required for the project. The project is expected to contribute to an overall improvement of the urban environment by encouraging the use of public transport in a congested urban area. Some additional positive impacts will derive from the operation of new vehicles equipped with a regenerative braking system that will ensure better energy and environmental performances.
The Promoter is subject to and follows EU Directives (2004/18/EC and 2004/17/EC) on procurement, including publication in the EU Official Journal, that have been transposed into national Polish legislation. All contracts have gone or will go through an internal standardised tender procedure. Under these conditions, the procedures chosen by the promoter are suitable for the project and in line with Bank’s requirements. Application of EU legislation will be reviewed by the Bank’s services during appraisal.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
General enquiries and comments
The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.
Media enquiries
Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.
Complaints mechanism
Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.
Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption
The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.