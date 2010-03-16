Summary sheet
SA Pohja-Eesti Regionaalhaigla (North Estonia Medical Centre (“NEMC”) Foundation)
Located in Tallinn on the main hospital site of the NEMC, the project involves the construction of a new high-tech diagnostic and treatment centre and the refurbishment and modernisation of two existing hospital facilities for reuse by the hospital’s clinical support services.
The project supports the implementation of the Estonian Hospital Master Plan 2015, aimed at restructuring the Estonian hospital sector. It will facilitate the centralisation and consolidation of NEMC’s acute services on to the main hospital site, enabling the transfer of services from remote sites and locations, addressing issues of split/duplicated departments and providing new and substantially modernised buildings for core elements of the hospital.
Health facilities are not specifically mentioned by Council Directive 85/337/EEC, amended by Directives 97/11/EC and 2003/35/EC, on Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA), though the project be might covered by Annex II of the Directive in relation to urban development. Estonia’s competent environmental authority has determined that an EIA is not required for the new building. A formal decision is awaited with respect of the extension and refurbishment of existing buildings, though EIAs are not expected to be required.
The promoter is required to respect national and EU legislation applicable to public authorities’ procurement and the Bank requires the promoter to ensure that all relevant contracts for the implementation of the project have been, or will be, tendered in accordance with the relevant EU procurement.
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They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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