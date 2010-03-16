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NORTH ESTONIA MEDICAL CENTRE

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 43,500,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Estonia : € 43,500,000
Health : € 43,500,000
Signature date(s)
16/09/2011 : € 43,500,000
Other links
Related press
Estonia: Tallinn medical centre receives EUR 43.5 m loan from the EIB

Summary sheet

Release date
16 March 2010
Status
Reference
Signed | 16/09/2011
20090773
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
North Estonia Medical Centre

SA Pohja-Eesti Regionaalhaigla (North Estonia Medical Centre (“NEMC”) Foundation)

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
Up to EUR 50 million.
EUR 173.5 million.
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Located in Tallinn on the main hospital site of the NEMC, the project involves the construction of a new high-tech diagnostic and treatment centre and the refurbishment and modernisation of two existing hospital facilities for reuse by the hospital’s clinical support services.

The project supports the implementation of the Estonian Hospital Master Plan 2015, aimed at restructuring the Estonian hospital sector. It will facilitate the centralisation and consolidation of NEMC’s acute services on to the main hospital site, enabling the transfer of services from remote sites and locations, addressing issues of split/duplicated departments and providing new and substantially modernised buildings for core elements of the hospital.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Health facilities are not specifically mentioned by Council Directive 85/337/EEC, amended by Directives 97/11/EC and 2003/35/EC, on Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA), though the project be might covered by Annex II of the Directive in relation to urban development. Estonia’s competent environmental authority has determined that an EIA is not required for the new building. A formal decision is awaited with respect of the extension and refurbishment of existing buildings, though EIAs are not expected to be required.

The promoter is required to respect national and EU legislation applicable to public authorities’ procurement and the Bank requires the promoter to ensure that all relevant contracts for the implementation of the project have been, or will be, tendered in accordance with the relevant EU procurement.

Other links
Related press
Estonia: Tallinn medical centre receives EUR 43.5 m loan from the EIB

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Estonia: Tallinn medical centre receives EUR 43.5 m loan from the EIB
Other links

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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