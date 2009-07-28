Tanzania Backbone Interconnector

Summary sheet
Tanzania Electric Supply Company (TANESCO)
The project involves the construction of a 667 km transmission line, operated at 220kV with both circuit strung, between Iringa and Shinyanga.
The project will link existing and future generating sources in the south and southwest of Tanzania to the load centers in the Mwanza and Arusha regions, in the north. The north-west part of Tanzania is experiencing a fast increase in electricity demand of around 10% annually due to the growth of mining activities. The existing transmission line has reached its technical limit to carry additional power and the planned connections of rural, urban and industrial customers will increase the network overload. The project might also anticipate future interconnections with Kenya in the north and Zambia in the south.
Due to the project’s caracteristics, the Tanzanian legislation requires an environmental and social impact assessment including an environmental and social mitigation plan and a social and environmental monitoring plan. In addition, a resettlement action plan has been elaborated. The ESIA prepared by an independent consultant has been submitted to the approval of the Tanzanian authorities.
The procurement of the section to be financed by the Bank will be carried-out in line with the requirements of the Bank’s Guidelines to Procurement. Other contracts will also be tendered internationally, in line with the rules of the other lenders involved.
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