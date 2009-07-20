Amsterdam Airport Baggage System

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Summary sheet
Schiphol Nederland BV
The project concerns the upgrade and expansion of the baggage handling system at Amsterdam Schiphol Airport in the Netherlands. Ten years ago the airport's baggage system was seen as a constraint on growth and the efficient use of terminal capacity, with a clear influence on service levels and impacting the rate of lost or delayed baggage. In 2000 a strategic exercise examined the business need for the project and a detailed Development Plan defined considerations necessary for a comprehensive baggage system upgrade. The project encompasses operational management and controls, provision of a new high speed backbone, baggage circulation, storage and baggage innovations. This was developed in conjunction with airlines and based on the promoter's extensive experience in airport infrastructure around the world. Implementation of the new baggage system started in 2004 and is expected to be completed by 2013. The project will safeguard the existing baggage flow and minimum connection times during implementation and maintain the airports leading role as an efficient air passenger transfer hub.
The objective is to increase baggage system handling capacity, reduce the rate at which bags are mishandled or not delivered on time and enable available capacity in other parts of the airport to be used more efficiently.
The project is neither classified under Annex I or Annex II of Council Directive 85/337 as amended by Directives 97/11/EC and 2003/35/EC, and as such the Promoter did not seek a decision from the competent authority on whether the project required a formal Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA). This will be further reviewed during project appraisal.
The contract for design and installation of the works and services has already been awarded. The Promoter follows EC Directives on procurement and so the Bank will review during appraisal what type of procedures were adopted and whether it was advertised in the Official Journal of the European Union.
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