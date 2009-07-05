Katowice Wastewater

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Summary sheet
Katowicka Infrastruktura Wodociągowo-Kanalizacyjna Sp. z o.o.
The project comprises measures to improve the collection and treatment of wastewater in the City of Katowice. These investments are driven by the need to renew and extend the existing asset base, raise efficiency and service to customers as well as to comply with EU Directives.
The main objective of the project is to improve the collection and treatment of wastewater in the City of Katowice, Poland.
The investments included within the project will serve to meet the 2015 deadline for Poland of the Urban Waste Water Treatment Directive (91/271/EEC). The project will also help to meet national river quality objective (RQO) improvement targets set by the EA, which are in-line with the objectives of the EU Water Framework Directive (2000/60/EC). The project falls under the EIA directive 97/11/EC, amended by Directives 97/11/EC and 20003/35/EC.
The project falls under EU procurement legislation Directive 2004/18/EC for public works, supplies and services respectively as well as Directive 2004/17/EC. The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that the investment to be financed will comply with EU procurement rules.
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