eThekwini Water

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Summary sheet
Ethekwini Municipality
Upgrade and expansion of water infrastructure to improve the efficiency of the network system (i.e. reduce non-revenue water) and augment capacity. The investments are part of eThekwini's capital expenditure programme for 2010-2014.
By increasing systems efficiency, delivery, and treatment capacity, this project contributes to assuring the security of supply of potable water to eThekwini Municipality’s customers and increased access to water in unserved areas, thus contributing to the achievement of the Millennium Development Goals in South Africa.
The replacement of old pipes included in the project does not require any EIA but the installation is subject to nuisance control measures during construction. The Western Aqueduct consists of a new underground trunk main that was submitted to a full EIA approved by the relevant environmental agency in October 2008. The environmental license – or ROD (Record of Decision) - confirms that the impact can be properly mitigated with minor residual and permanent negative effects. The Northern Aqueduct is still at design stage and will also be submitted to an EIA. The promoter will keep the Bank informed and provide the relevant documents.
The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that implementation of the project will be done in compliance with the Bank’s Guide to Procurement.
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