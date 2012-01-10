ARMENIA WATER SECTOR PROJECT

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Summary sheet
The proposed operation consists of the rehabilitation of water supply services in sixteen small towns throughout the country, and water treatment plants and sewerage collectors in two small towns.
The main purpose of the project is to improve the quality of the services provided to approximately 300 000 people by raising substantially the continuity of the drinking water supply as well as bringing its quality to international standards. Investments in the wastewater treatment plants would be a first step towards the reduction of the current high levels of pollution in water resources due to a lack of proper treatment in the large majority of the towns.
The project will have a positive social impact by improving the quality of the water and wastewater services provided by the project to the population consisting mainly of low-income families in small towns. The new wastewater treatment plants will have a net positive impact on the environment but should undergo an ESIA prior to their construction. The project’s compliance with all applicable national environmental legislation as well as the EU environmental and social principles, standards and practices will be verified during appraisal.
The contracts will be procured by AWSC in accordance with the procurement policies and rules of the EBRD as the lead financier and in compliance with international standards. The calls for tenders and the award notices will be published in the OJEU by the EBRD as appropriate. The contracts could be grouped by type of works and including several schemes to make the procurement more effective with higher competition.
This operation is covered by the EU Guarantee for EIB loans outside the EU.
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Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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