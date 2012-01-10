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ARMENIA WATER SECTOR PROJECT

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 6,500,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Armenia : € 6,500,000
Water, sewerage : € 6,500,000
Signature date(s)
7/08/2012 : € 6,500,000
Other links
Related publications
Environmental Impact Assessement (EIA) - Jermuk town - EN
Related publications
Environmental Impact Assessement (EIA) - Dilijan town - EN
Related publications
Environmental Impact Assessement (EIA) - Kapan town - EN
Related public register
12/05/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ARMENIA WATER SECTOR PROJECT
Related public register
06/10/2017 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ARMENIA WATER SECTOR PROJECT
Related press
Armenia: EIB supports upgrade of border crossing and water infrastructure

Summary sheet

Release date
10 January 2012
Status
Reference
Signed | 07/08/2012
20090676
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
ARMENIA WATER SECTOR PROJECT
Armenian Water and Sewerage Company (AWSC)
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 7 million
EUR 22 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The proposed operation consists of the rehabilitation of water supply services in sixteen small towns throughout the country, and water treatment plants and sewerage collectors in two small towns.

The main purpose of the project is to improve the quality of the services provided to approximately 300 000 people by raising substantially the continuity of the drinking water supply as well as bringing its quality to international standards. Investments in the wastewater treatment plants would be a first step towards the reduction of the current high levels of pollution in water resources due to a lack of proper treatment in the large majority of the towns.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project will have a positive social impact by improving the quality of the water and wastewater services provided by the project to the population consisting mainly of low-income families in small towns. The new wastewater treatment plants will have a net positive impact on the environment but should undergo an ESIA prior to their construction. The project’s compliance with all applicable national environmental legislation as well as the EU environmental and social principles, standards and practices will be verified during appraisal.

The contracts will be procured by AWSC in accordance with the procurement policies and rules of the EBRD as the lead financier and in compliance with international standards. The calls for tenders and the award notices will be published in the OJEU by the EBRD as appropriate. The contracts could be grouped by type of works and including several schemes to make the procurement more effective with higher competition.

Comments

This operation is covered by the EU Guarantee for EIB loans outside the EU.

Related documents
12/05/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ARMENIA WATER SECTOR PROJECT
06/10/2017 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ARMENIA WATER SECTOR PROJECT
Other links
Related publications
Environmental Impact Assessement (EIA) - Jermuk town - EN
Related publications
Environmental Impact Assessement (EIA) - Dilijan town - EN
Related publications
Environmental Impact Assessement (EIA) - Kapan town - EN
Related press
Armenia: EIB supports upgrade of border crossing and water infrastructure

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ARMENIA WATER SECTOR PROJECT
Publication Date
12 May 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
54854151
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20090676
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
Eastern Europe, Southern Caucasus
Countries
Armenia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ARMENIA WATER SECTOR PROJECT
Publication Date
6 Oct 2017
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
71865836
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20090676
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
Eastern Europe, Southern Caucasus
Countries
Armenia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
12/05/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ARMENIA WATER SECTOR PROJECT
Related public register
06/10/2017 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ARMENIA WATER SECTOR PROJECT
Other links
Summary sheet
ARMENIA WATER SECTOR PROJECT
Data sheet
ARMENIA WATER SECTOR PROJECT
Related publications
Environmental Impact Assessement (EIA) - Jermuk town - EN
Related publications
Environmental Impact Assessement (EIA) - Dilijan town - EN
Related publications
Environmental Impact Assessement (EIA) - Kapan town - EN
Related press
Armenia: EIB supports upgrade of border crossing and water infrastructure

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Armenia: EIB supports upgrade of border crossing and water infrastructure
Other links
Related publications
Environmental Impact Assessement (EIA) - Jermuk town - EN
Related publications
Environmental Impact Assessement (EIA) - Dilijan town - EN
Related publications
Environmental Impact Assessement (EIA) - Kapan town - EN
Related public register
12/05/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ARMENIA WATER SECTOR PROJECT
Related public register
06/10/2017 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ARMENIA WATER SECTOR PROJECT

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications