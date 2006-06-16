CCGT Power Plant in Mellach

Summary sheet
Verbund Österreichische Elektrizitätswirtschafts-AG through the majority-owned utility Verbund Austrian Power GmbH Co & KG.
The Project concerns the construction and operation of a high efficiency CCGT power plant of 832 MW-e.
The Project will contribute to meet the growing Austrian demand in electricity.
Due to its technical characteristics the Project falls under Annex I of the EIA Directive 58/337/EC and amendments, requiring an EIA. The EIA has been completed in September 2008 and the license for construction has been granted with a number of conditions related to construction and operation of the plant which will be implemented by the Promoter. The impacts on Natura2000/Habitats and potential mitigating measures will be reviewed during appraisal.
At the time of tendering, the Promoter fell under the scope of the EU Procurement Directive 2004/17/EC. Following a tender process announced in the OJEU on 16.06.2006, the EPC contract for the plant was signed in July 2008 and the site handed over January 2009. Details of the procurement scope and procedures followed to be further assessed.
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