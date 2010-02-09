Brandenburg Forschung II

Summary sheet
The purpose of the project is to co-finance the Federal State of Brandenburg eligible recurrent wage costs of scientists and academic workers employed in public scientific institutes and public universities and colleges as well as outlays for capital investments in research infrastructure and scientific equipment during the period 2009-2012.
By co-financing public R&D investments the project will assist Germany, and by extension the EU, in improving essential research capability. The proposed operation would be fully in line with the Bank’s priority of lending to projects in R&D and innovative downstream investment.
Because the RDI projects will be carried out within existing science facilities, detrimental effects on sites of nature conservation are unlikely. It is, therefore, not expected that any RDI component will require an EIA as defined by EU Directive 97/11. This will be verified during appraisal.
The promoter is required to respect national and European legislation applicable to public authorities’ procurement. The Bank requires the promoter to ensure that all relevant contracts for the implementation of the project have been or shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant EU procurement legislation.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
General enquiries and comments
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Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.
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Complaints mechanism
Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.
Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption
The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.