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HELLENIC PETROLEUM REFINERY UPGRADE

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 400,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Greece : € 400,000,000
Industry : € 400,000,000
Signature date(s)
12/05/2010 : € 200,000,000
26/05/2010 : € 200,000,000
Other links
Related publications
Environmental Impact Assessement (EIA) - - EL
Related press
Greece: Strong EIB support for new energy investments

Summary sheet

Release date
16 November 2009
Status
Reference
Signed | 12/05/2010
20090584
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Hellenic Petroleum Refinery Upgrade
Hellenic Petroleum SA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
Up to EUR 400 million
EUR 1 200 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Construction and operation of new oil conversion units at the existing refinery of Hellenic Petroleum at Elefsis.

The upgrade will result in the elimination of heavy fuel oil, a higher production of clean fuels in line with EU specifications, and a significant improvement of the refinery’s environmental performance.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project concerns the upgrading of an existing refinery to improve competitiveness by converting heavy oil products to high quality fuels. It falls under Annex II of the EIA directive 85/337/EEC and its amendments. Due to its technical characteristics and potential impacts on the environment, an EIA was conducted by the promoter and approved by the environmental authorities that issued the environmental permit in 2008.

The project is a private sector operation. Procurement followed procedures identified by the promoter as suitable to ensure an appropriate level of competition, project quality and transparency.

Other links
Related publications
Environmental Impact Assessement (EIA) - - EL
Related press
Greece: Strong EIB support for new energy investments

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Greece: Strong EIB support for new energy investments
Other links
Related publications
Environmental Impact Assessement (EIA) - - EL

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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