Hellenic Petroleum Refinery Upgrade

Summary sheet
Construction and operation of new oil conversion units at the existing refinery of Hellenic Petroleum at Elefsis.
The upgrade will result in the elimination of heavy fuel oil, a higher production of clean fuels in line with EU specifications, and a significant improvement of the refinery’s environmental performance.
The project concerns the upgrading of an existing refinery to improve competitiveness by converting heavy oil products to high quality fuels. It falls under Annex II of the EIA directive 85/337/EEC and its amendments. Due to its technical characteristics and potential impacts on the environment, an EIA was conducted by the promoter and approved by the environmental authorities that issued the environmental permit in 2008.
The project is a private sector operation. Procurement followed procedures identified by the promoter as suitable to ensure an appropriate level of competition, project quality and transparency.
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