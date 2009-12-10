METOLONG DAM AND WATER SUPPLY PROGRAM

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
Metolong Authority, an implementing agency acting under the Lesotho Ministry of Natural Resources.
The project concerns a dam, a water treatment plant, storage tanks and a conveyance system to supply parts of the Lesotho Lowlands including the capital Maseru with additional drinking water. The EIB has been approached to fund the conveyor system only, as the other components including the Metolong Dam itself is fully financed by World Bank, the US Millennium Challenge Corporation, and Arab financial institutions.
The project will support the Bank’s strategic lending priorities in support of EU policy objectives. Specifically in regions outside the EU this covers: infrastructure development, environmental protection and improvement and support of EU presence.
A comprehensive environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) according to international best practice standards, including public consultation, was carried out in 2008. That process resulted in an Environmental and Social Action Plan. The ESIA and the action plans will be reviewed during appraisal.
The Metolong Authority will be responsible for procuring all service, supply and works contracts. For all EIB-funded components, procurement will be based on open international tendering with publication in the EC Official Journal, as applicable. The procurement plan and transparency measures will be subject to a detailed assessment during appraisal.
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