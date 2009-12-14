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AIDBANK LINE OF CREDIT III

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 8,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Dominica : € 8,000,000
Credit lines : € 8,000,000
Signature date(s)
14/07/2010 : € 8,000,000
Other links
Related press
Dominica: USD 10 million line of credit to support SMEs and renewable energy

Summary sheet

Release date
14 December 2009
Status
Reference
Signed | 14/07/2010
20090556
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
AIDBANK Global Loan III

Dominica Agricultural Industrial and Development Bank(“AIDBANK”).

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
Up to USD 11 million.
Not applicable. The EIB total financing should not exceed 50% of the cost of the final sub-projects, with the balance of the financing to be sourced from the final beneficiary or other external financiers.
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Line of credit to finance AIDBANK's lending programme for the period 2009-2014.

The operation is intended to support the growth and development of Dominican private enterprises and commercially-run public sector entities, thereby contributing to employment, economic growth and diversification, as well as development of the country’s financial infrastructure.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The financial intermediary will ensure that the projects to be financed will comply with the EIB’s environmental standards. The financial intermediary’s appraisal processes include an environmental review to verify that the projects are in compliance with the relevant national and regional environmental legislation.

Assets to be financed will be procured on a competitive basis taking into account the nature and size of the goods and services to be purchased. The financial intermediary will ensure compliance with the Bank’s procurement guidelines.

Other links
Related press
Dominica: USD 10 million line of credit to support SMEs and renewable energy

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Dominica: USD 10 million line of credit to support SMEs and renewable energy
Other links

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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