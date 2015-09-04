TOPLOFIKACIA CHP PROJECT

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
- Solid waste - Water supply; sewerage, waste management and remediation activities
The project consists of the construction and commissioning of a new combined heat and power (CHP) plant for Sofia's district heating network operated by Toplofikacia utilising refuse derived fuel (RDF) to be produced at the municipality's new waste management facility. This would be the final phase of the integrated Sofia Municipal Waste project. The project is likely to be co-financed under the OP Environment during 2014-2020 and it is on the JASPERS action plan to support the prepration of the grant application.
The plant will combust refuse derived fuel (RDF), feed its electricity into the public grid, and provide heat to the district heating system of Sofia. It will partly replace heat generation in existing natural gas fired installations.
The project concerns the construction and operation of a cogeneration plant processing more than 100 t/day of refuse derived fuel (RDF) from a mechanical biological treatment plant in Sofia. Hence the project is subject to Annex I of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EC and consequently requires a mandatory EIA. It falls also under the provisions of the Industrial Emission Directive 2010/75/EC requiring, among others, use of best available technology.
The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (2004/17/EC/ or 2004/18/EC and 2007/66/EC), with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where appropriate.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
Documents
General enquiries and comments
The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.
Media enquiries
Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.
Complaints mechanism
Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.
Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption
The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.