GAS DISTRIBUTION SAO PAULO - COMGAS

Summary sheet
Companhia de Gás de São Paulo (Comgás)
The project comprises the rehabilitation, expansion and operation of gas distribution grids in the Promoter’s concession area (the greater São Paulo region).
The project includes primarily the construction of low pressure distribution pipelines in order to connect new residential and commercial gas consumers to natural gas. The project will also include rehabilitation measures to reduce gas losses, such as replacing or repairing of connections, meters, pipes and regulator stations, i.e. typical equipment in gas grids that are important for operational safety.
The various sub-projects under the programme are expected to have technical characteristics corresponding to Annex II of the Directive 85/337/EC and its amendments. The promoter confirmed the investments to be located primarily within populated areas with no particular environmental sensitivity. Like in Europe individual EIAs are not required for the expansion of existing gas distribution grids if certain technical characteristics are not exceeded, as the case here according to the promoter.
Link to EIAs on the Comgás website:
Gas distribution in the State of São Paulo has undergone a privatisation process in 1999 after wide international competition among suitable companies and consortia. The promoter won the process and the related concession. Procurement follows in-house procedures that require interested companies to pre-qualify for required works, equipment and services.
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