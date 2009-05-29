GAS DISTRIBUTION SAO PAULO - COMGAS

The various sub-projects under the programme are expected to have technical characteristics corresponding to Annex II of the Directive 85/337/EC and its amendments. The promoter confirmed the investments to be located primarily within populated areas with no particular environmental sensitivity. Like in Europe individual EIAs are not required for the expansion of existing gas distribution grids if certain technical characteristics are not exceeded, as the case here according to the promoter.

Link to EIAs on the Comgás website: