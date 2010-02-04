Sunray Montalto di Castro Photovoltaic

Summary sheet
A 52 MW solar PV plant in the municipality of Montalto di Castro, province of Viterbo, Lazio region, Italy. The project forms part of a larger development undertaken by the promoter in the municipality of Montalto di Castro which comprises 2 other solar PV developments with respective capacities of 24MW and 9MW.
The project contributes to national and European targets for renewable energy generation and thus contributes to environmental and security of energy supply objectives.
The project falls under Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment directive (85/337/EEC as amended by 97/11/EC and 2003/35/EC), leaving it to the competent authority to decide on the need for an EIA in line with the Directive. The applicable legislation specifies that an EIA is required for every PV plant over 20 kWp. An EIA has been carried out and an environmental permit has been issued. Based on the EIA and the environmental permit, no significant impacts are expected and appropriate environmental measures are included to minimise or compensate for identified impacts during construction and operation, including visual and landscaping measures. In line with the Bank's guidelines, details of the environmental impact assessment, including adequacy of proposed mitigation, compensation and environmental monitoring will be analysed during appraisal, as well as the promoter's capacity and procedures to ensure compliance with environmental and biodiversity regulations.
Based on current information, neither the promoter nor the project company are subject to EU Procurement Directives. The promoter and the project company are not public undertakings nor do they operate on the basis of special or exclusive rights in the sense of EC directive 2004/17. In line with its principles and its statute, the Bank will however ensure that suitable procurement procedures, including an appropriate selection of works, goods and services offered at competitive prices will be applied by the promoter and/or the special purpose companies. Details will be verified during appraisal.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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