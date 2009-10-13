AGC Glass Technology RDI

Summary sheet
Investments in the new R&D centre near Charleroi, R&D activities on float glass processing and glass products and up-grading of a production line to include solar glass capabilities in Moustier, Belgium.
The investments will help the promoter to face the technological challenges that the industry is facing.
A portion of the project concerns investments in RDI activities and manufacturing capacity (upgrade of a production line ) that are expected to be carried out in existing facilities already authorised, in which case an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) would not be required by EIA Directive 85/337/EEC, amended by Directives 97/11/EC and 2003/35/EC. However, the Bank’s services will verify details and especially those related to the location of the R&D facilities during the project‘s due diligence. Another portion of the investment concerns the construction of a new R&D Centre which is expected to fall under Annex II of the above EU directive meaning that an EIA is at the discretion of the national competent authority. It will be verified during appraisal whether the competent authority has required an EIA and its status.
The promoter is a private company, not operating in the utilities sector, and is not covered by EU Directives on procurement.
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