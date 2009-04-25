LONDON GATEWAY PORT (TEN)

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
First phase of development of a deep-water port for super-post-Panamax container vessels. The port’s first phase will provide three berths through 1,255metres of quay development.
The project is expected to improve the intermodal efficiency of the UK national freight distribution, reducing total land transport costs and increasing the modal share of rail and short-sea coastal shipping.
The project falls under Annex I of Directive 97/11/EC, requiring a full EIA which was carried out between 2002-2008, including extensive environmental impact studies and a Public Inquiry.
The Outline Planning Permission for the London Gateway development, covering the works within the jurisdiction of local planning authorities, was granted by the Department for Communities and Local Government on 30 May 2007, and the consent application for port development, the London Gateway Harbour Empowerment Order (HEO) 2008, was issued by the Department for Transport on 2 May 2008.
EIA and biodiversity assessment requirements and status for the project will be checked during appraisal.
London Gateway Port Ltd. is a contracting authority within the meaning of Directive 2004/17/EC of 31 March 2004.
The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that all contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the above procurement legislation, with parallel publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where appropriate.
Procurement procedures and status for the various project components will be checked during appraisal.
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