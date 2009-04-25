LONDON GATEWAY PORT (TEN)

The project falls under Annex I of Directive 97/11/EC, requiring a full EIA which was carried out between 2002-2008, including extensive environmental impact studies and a Public Inquiry.

The Outline Planning Permission for the London Gateway development, covering the works within the jurisdiction of local planning authorities, was granted by the Department for Communities and Local Government on 30 May 2007, and the consent application for port development, the London Gateway Harbour Empowerment Order (HEO) 2008, was issued by the Department for Transport on 2 May 2008.

EIA and biodiversity assessment requirements and status for the project will be checked during appraisal.